Oklahoma girl dies following skateboarding crash

STILLWATER, Okla. (AP) - An 11-year-old Oklahoma girl has died after crashing into a vehicle while on her skateboard.

The Stillwater News Press reports that Anna Marie Davis of Stillwater died from her injuries Monday.

Stillwater Police say a preliminary investigation has found that the girl was riding down her driveway and onto the road when she collided with the rear of a passing vehicle on Sunday. Witnesses told police that a bush obstructed the vision of both Anna and the vehicle's driver.

Anna was transported by helicopter to OU Children's hospital in Oklahoma City, where she later died. Anna's mother, Bethany Diaz, says it's believed Anna suffered brain damage and internal injuries.

Anna was a fifth-grader at Richmond Elementary. Principal Kendra Rider says counselors will be available for students and staff this week.

Information from: Stillwater News Press, http://www.stwnewspress.com

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.