Water Line Break Floods 21st And Peoria In Tulsa

TULSA, Oklahoma -

Two waterline breaks are flooding a major midtown Tulsa intersection Tuesday afternoon. The corner of 21st and Peoria is under water, and police closed the intersection.   

Peoria and 21st Street are closed for at least a block in either direction. 

Osage SkyNews 6 HD flew over the break next to Woodward Park just before 1 p.m. Cars were making it through the intersection but the water in some spots was about a foot deep. Police were directing traffic at that time.

City crews have now shut off the water, but it continues to drain. The pavement 21 Street has buckled, and they will have to rebuild it for at least 75 or 100 feet. 

The water is expected to cause headaches with the bitter cold overnight. Construction at the intersection and east on 21st Street was finished not too long ago.

Drivers will have to find another route. We don't know yet how it's affecting water service.

