Bacon Pancakes

Bacon Pancakes

Ingredients: Bacon Pancakes

  • 8 slices Bar-S Bacon
  • 1 cup Shawnee Mills All-Purpose Flour
  • 2 tablespoons sugar
  • 1 ½ teaspoons baking powder
  • ½ teaspoon baking soda
  • ¼ teaspoon salt
  • 1 ¼ cups Braum’s Buttermilk
  • 2 tablespoons Braum’s Unsalted Butter, melted
  • 1 large egg
  • 1 teaspoon Griffin’s Vanilla
  • Griffin’s Bacon Flavored Syrup

Directions: Bacon Pancakes 

  1. Cook bacon until crisp. Cool, then crumble.
  2. In a medium bowl, stir together flour, sugar, baking powder, baking soda and salt. In a large bowl, whisk buttermilk, melted butter, egg and vanilla. Whisk flour mixture into buttermilk mixture just until combined. You should have some lumps remaining.
  3. Heat a large nonstick skillet or griddle on medium heat. Pour ¼ cup batter onto hot pan, cooking about 2 minutes or until bubbles appear. Sprinkle crumbled bacon on uncooked side of pancake. Flip, then cook another 1 to 2 minutes.
  4.  Keep pancakes warm in oven, and serve with Griffin’s Bacon Flavored Syrup.

News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
