Suspect Arrested In Home Invasion Of Wagoner County Teen Home Alone

Aaron Johnson after being arrested in Muskogee County. Aaron Johnson after being arrested in Muskogee County.
Image of Johnson being taken into custody. Image of Johnson being taken into custody.
MUSKOGEE, Oklahoma -

Deputies arrested a suspect in a home invasion in Wagoner County last week in which a 13-year-old boy was tied up and robbed.

Sheriff Chris Elliott says Aaron Johnson, 29, was one of three men who broke into the home near 50th Street North and Highway 69 on the morning of January 11, 2018. 

Deputies said the teen was home sick from school when he heard someone enter the home. He said three men tied him up with an electronics cable and put a pair of shorts over his head.

After they left he freed himself and went to a neighbor's house and the neighbor called 911.

1/11/2018 Related Story: Teen Tied Up, Robbed During Wagoner County Home Invasion

Deputies arrested Johnson on Tuesday on complaints of kidnapping, burglary, threatening to commit an act of violence and possession of a firearm while committing a felony and possession of a firearm after previous felony conviction.

Sheriff Elliott said his office received many tips thanks to media coverage of the crime and investigators soon identified Johnson as a suspect. Because he's a felon they compared his mugshot to the surveillance video and his fingerprints to those gathered at the crime scene and they matched, Elliott said.

Today the Muskogee County Sheriff's Office received a tip that he would be visiting his attorney's office in Muskogee so they contacted the lawyer and arranged for Johnson to give himself up.

Muskogee County deputies then held him until Wagoner County deputies could pick him up.

Sheriff Elliott said investigators are still looking for the other two suspects.

"Whether he helps us or not we are confident we will find the other two people involved," Elliott said.

According to the Department of Corrections web site, Johnson was convicted of multiple crimes in McIntosh, Muskogee and Wagoner counties, including burglary, possession of stolen property and possessing a firearm as a felon.

He's being held on $100,000 bond.

