Peace, Love & Cookies Gives Hope To Women In Recovery

A warm delicious cookie probably can't change the world but it can help change a life. A company called Peace, Love and Cookies is proving that.

Heather Matheson has operated her Peace Love and Cookies business for four years, first out of her home and now out of the kitchen at Family and Children's Services Women in Recovery program.

"I hire women who are participants in the program,” said Matheson. “They work for me and I pay them for their time.”

Mindy Overton is one of Matheson’s hires.

"I've been in the program for 16 months,” said Overton.

Overton says she was on her way to prison, but Women in Recovery has given her a chance.

She's gotten job training, counseling, treatment and completed her GED. She has a job and helps Matheson bake cookies early mornings most days.

"It's an opportunity to change my life and be a better me,” said Overton.

In the process, she helps make cookies that sell great and taste even better.

Matheson calls herself a product of the 60's and 70's and likes to tag her cookies with an appropriate musical name.

"I love what I do,” said Matheson. “It's a fun, happy job, but it seriously is just nice to be part of something where change is being made."

That change includes helping women like Overton find their better self.