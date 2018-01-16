6 Things You Didn't Know About News On 6 Anchor Brian Dorman - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News

6 Things You Didn't Know About News On 6 Anchor Brian Dorman

We'd like you to get to know a member of the News On 6 team. Brian Dorman anchors the News On 6 at 9 p.m. newscast every weeknight with anchor Ashley Izbicki and Meteorologist Lacey Swope. Brian's no stranger to this part of the country, having worked in Joplin a few years ago.

1. What was your first job in television news?

My first job in TV news was in market 208! Alpena, Michigan. I was actually in my last semester of school and commuted each Friday to Alpena from Auburn Hills, about a four-hour drive. When I finished school I was promoted from the weekend anchor to the main anchor. I wasn’t there long before I took my second job in Topeka, KS.

2. You have 15 minutes of free time, what do you do?

I love to read! I never feel like I have enough time to get into a good book.

3. What’s in the console of your car?

Everything for the gym. In my console I have gym gloves, notepad, lock and an extra cell charger.

4. What’s your hidden talent? 

I play piano. I started playing when I was seven and actually taught from age 15-24.

5. What was your high school mascot?

A Blackhawk.

6. How would you describe Tulsa to someone who’s never been here?

Growing! While I’m still getting to know and explore the city I visited a couple times when I worked in Joplin, MO. It’s amazing to see how much has changed over the past seven years. 

News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
