6 Things You Didn't Know About News On 6 Anchor Brian Dorman

Photo of Brian at his desk in the News On 6 newsroom.

We'd like you to get to know a member of the News On 6 team. Brian Dorman anchors the News On 6 at 9 p.m. newscast every weeknight with anchor Ashley Izbicki and Meteorologist Lacey Swope. Brian's no stranger to this part of the country, having worked in Joplin a few years ago.

1. What was your first job in television news?

My first job in TV news was in market 208! Alpena, Michigan. I was actually in my last semester of school and commuted each Friday to Alpena from Auburn Hills, about a four-hour drive. When I finished school I was promoted from the weekend anchor to the main anchor. I wasn’t there long before I took my second job in Topeka, KS.

2. You have 15 minutes of free time, what do you do?

I love to read! I never feel like I have enough time to get into a good book.

3. What’s in the console of your car?

Everything for the gym. In my console I have gym gloves, notepad, lock and an extra cell charger.

4. What’s your hidden talent?

I play piano. I started playing when I was seven and actually taught from age 15-24.

5. What was your high school mascot?

A Blackhawk.

6. How would you describe Tulsa to someone who’s never been here?

Growing! While I’m still getting to know and explore the city I visited a couple times when I worked in Joplin, MO. It’s amazing to see how much has changed over the past seven years.