Multiple Units Without Heat At Muskogee Apartment Complex

Several people at Muskogee's Woods Apartment complex claim they're living in unsafe conditions.

Right now, there are at least 30 units without heat. In fact, there hasn't been heat there all winter.

A concerned viewer, who the property manager gave space heaters to as a solution, reached out to us hoping we could get to the bottom of it.

It comes down to money.

The manager explained that Trinity Property Management recently took over the property and didn't know the heating and cooling unit was broken. The question now: When will the problem be fixed?

"They want their rent but they don't want to provide us with a safe place to live, and that's just not right,” said the tenant.

Out of fear of retaliation, the tenant wanted to remain anonymous.

She moved into The Woods Apartments in 2011 and had a great experience until this winter when the heat wouldn't turn on.

Reporter Brian Dorman: “What was the response when you went and complained that the heat's not working?”

Tenant: “They're working on it.”

In the meantime, she's been doing the best she can with what she has.

"I have a heating pad, I have a beautiful electric blanket and I have the top of my stove, that's it,” she said.

She also has space heaters that the complex dropped off, but with a son who is a firefighter, she's afraid to use them.

“If one apartment catches on fire, they all catch on fire,” she said.

During the interview, the property manager Matthew Stilwell stopped by.

Here’s what he had to say when questioned about the safety of the space heaters:

Reporter Brian Dorman: “If this was your unit Matthew, where would you put that?”

Stilwell: "I would put it right over there or over here.”

Reporter Brian Dorman: “You both know that's not acceptable? These aren't supposed to be on carpet.”

Stilwell: “I didn't know that.”

On the company's website, they claim to provide the highest quality apartment homes and highest quality living experience.

“That is a joke. If we are so valued, why are you giving us space heaters?” the tenant questioned. “If we’re that valued, why aren't the units fixed.”

Stilwell says Trinity Property Management took over the property nearly six months ago and didn't know the boiler unit was broken. Due to the expense, they’re not sure when it will be working.