Man Forces Way Inside, Robs Tulsa Sonic - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News

Man Forces Way Inside, Robs Tulsa Sonic

Posted: Updated:
By: Richard Clark, NewsOn6.com
Connect
Image of the scene of the crime at 31st & Sheridan. Image of the scene of the crime at 31st & Sheridan.
TULSA, Oklahoma -

A man robbed the Sonic at 31st and Sheridan Tuesday evening.

Police said the man pulled into the parking lot in a dark gray, late model sedan, got out of the car, pulled a gun and pushed his way into the building.

He demanded cash from the employees and made them open the safe, police said. Officers said he took money from the safe and the cash register then left in the car.

Police describe the robber as a white man in his mid to late 30s, with a brown beard and neck tattoos. He was wearing a black beanie cap.

If you have information about the crime you can call Crime Stoppers at 918-596-COPS. 

Special Features

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

CBS Shows

Watch your favorite CBS shows for free online.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Special Coverage

  • Bridge Tracker

    How safe are Oklahoma's bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

  • Fallen Heroes

    News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

  • Murrah Bombing Timeline

    Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

  • Storm Zone

    Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KOTV. Oklahoma Traveler™ is a registered trademark of Griffin Communications. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.