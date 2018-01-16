Man Forces Way Inside, Robs Tulsa Sonic

Image of the scene of the crime at 31st & Sheridan.

A man robbed the Sonic at 31st and Sheridan Tuesday evening.

Police said the man pulled into the parking lot in a dark gray, late model sedan, got out of the car, pulled a gun and pushed his way into the building.

He demanded cash from the employees and made them open the safe, police said. Officers said he took money from the safe and the cash register then left in the car.

Police describe the robber as a white man in his mid to late 30s, with a brown beard and neck tattoos. He was wearing a black beanie cap.

If you have information about the crime you can call Crime Stoppers at 918-596-COPS.