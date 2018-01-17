Tulsa Beekeeping Classes Set

The Northeast Oklahoma Beekeeper's Association is helping others start their own beekeeping operation.

Starting Saturday, the group will hold the first of a series of three sessions to teach you how to do everything from understanding and managing pests to gathering honey out of the hive.

They will also cover how to manage the necessary beekeepers equipment.

And once you have the skills they'll help you with the inventory.

"We also help you find bees. Whether it's by mail order or if you buy bees from another beekeeper locally. That way you have your start and you begin to grow your colony into a mature colony yourself,"

If you are interested in learning more about the four-hour classes, check out the association's website.