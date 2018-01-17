Bixby Restaurant Reopens After Broken Water Line Floods Business

A Bixby restaurant has reopened after a water line broke Tuesday morning, flooding the restaurant.

German Wursthaus's owner says they were getting set up in the kitchen when his wife heard a noise.

They soon found parts of the ceiling falling down and about an inch of water in the main area of the restaurant located in the 13100 block of South Memorial.

He says they closed for lunch, but he and his employees cleaned-up the mess while a plumber made repairs.

He says he didn't want to disappoint his customers.

"We have customers, they drive over 45 minutes for our food. So you know I don't want them driving back for nothing," said Torsten Riemenschnidder.

Torsten says he thinks the cold weather played a part in the water line break.