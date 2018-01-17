Woman Dies In Tulsa House Fire

Firefighters say a woman is dead after a Tulsa house fire late Tuesday.

The fire department was called to the home in the 1700 block of East 56th Street at about 10:45 p.m.

Firefighters say they had a crew nearby who was just finished up after another fire call and they arrived at the home near Heller Park quickly.

Once on scene, District Chief Jon Steiner says they found heavy smoke and flames coming from the back side of the home.

Fatality House fire overnight near 1700 E 56th St. Bitterly cold conditions for firefighters battling this fire which began about 10:45 last night. #fatality #tulsa #coldweather pic.twitter.com/FUkJBlPNsq — Tulsa Fire Dept. (@TulsaFire) January 17, 2018

Steiner says they were told by neighbors someone lived in the home and initially tried to go inside, but due to the fire's intensity, they had to back out several times.

"There appeared to be a hoarding situation. There were so many contents inside of the home. it made it next to impossible to get into the house and do a search," said District Chief Jon Steiner.

After getting the fire knocked down, firefighters searched the home and Steiner says that is when firefighters found the woman dead.

He says the cause of the fire remains under investigation.