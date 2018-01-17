Woman Dies In Tulsa House Fire - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News

Woman Dies In Tulsa House Fire

Posted: Updated:
Tulsa Fire Department photo Tulsa Fire Department photo
TULSA, Oklahoma -

Firefighters say a woman is dead after a Tulsa house fire late Tuesday.

The fire department was called to the home in the 1700 block of East 56th Street at about 10:45 p.m.

Firefighters say they had a crew nearby who was just finished up after another fire call and they arrived at the home near Heller Park quickly.

Once on scene, District Chief Jon Steiner says they found heavy smoke and flames coming from the back side of the home.

Steiner says they were told by neighbors someone lived in the home and initially tried to go inside, but due to the fire's intensity, they had to back out several times.  

"There appeared to be a hoarding situation. There were so many contents inside of the home. it made it next to impossible to get into the house and do a search," said District Chief Jon Steiner.

After getting the fire knocked down, firefighters searched the home and Steiner says that is when firefighters found the woman dead.

He says the cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Special Features

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

CBS Shows

Watch your favorite CBS shows for free online.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Special Coverage

  • Bridge Tracker

    How safe are Oklahoma's bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

  • Fallen Heroes

    News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

  • Murrah Bombing Timeline

    Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

  • Storm Zone

    Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KOTV. Oklahoma Traveler™ is a registered trademark of Griffin Communications. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.