Sprinkler Malfunction Floods Tulsa Apartment Building

Fire officials say a sprinkler malfunction causes a huge flood at a south Tulsa apartment complex early Wednesday.

Firefighters were called a little after 1:30 a.m. to the Atria Apartments near 77th and Mingo.

Firefighters say an entire second floor of a building flooded and you could see it sent water flowing down stairs into the parking lot.

Firefighters were able to get the water turned off a short time later.