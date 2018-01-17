Back To School Wednesday For Tulsa Public Schools

Students at Tulsa Public Schools head back to class Wednesday, a day after the district closed because of cold weather.

The district says bus drivers showed up early Wednesday in order to get the buses warmed up. They started out on their routes at 6:30 a.m.

They say this is something they do on any day that is really cold. That's going to be very important Wednesday, but district leaders say they decided to bring kids back since the forecast does not include high wind speeds.

All TPS schools will open their doors 30 minutes before the first bell Wednesday, so students don't have to wait outside.

The district says parents are encouraged to bundle up their kids as much as possible before sending them out the door.

Most buses will be on their routes starting at 6:30 a.m. and those bus routes will be running on time.