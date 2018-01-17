Nestle Selling US Candy Business For $2.9B

Several thousand customers of Northeast Oklahoma Electric Cooperative are without power Wednesday morning. The utility says the outage is impacting just over 2,200 customers in Craig, Delaware and Mayes counties.More >>
Several thousand customers of Northeast Oklahoma Electric Cooperative are without power Wednesday morning. The utility says the outage is impacting just over 2,200 customers in Craig, Delaware and Mayes counties.More >>
All lanes at the intersection at 21st and Peoria remain closed Wednesday following the break of a water main Tuesday just west of the intersection.More >>
All lanes at the intersection at 21st and Peoria remain closed Wednesday following the break of a water main Tuesday just west of the intersection.More >>
Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.
Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.
Watch your favorite CBS shows for free online.
Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!
Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.
How safe are Oklahoma's bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.
News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.
Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.
Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!