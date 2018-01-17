One Arrested After Osage County Resident Shot During Burglary

One person is in the hospital and one other is in custody after a burglary and shooting in Osage County early Wednesday.

Deputies say the homeowner was shot during that burglary.

Deputies responded to a break-in northwest of Sperry near 113th Street North and 52nd West Avenue at around 3:30 a.m. Authorities took one person away in handcuffs, but they are not sure if that person acted alone.

The homeowner is now in a Tulsa hospital where they say that person are expected to be OK.