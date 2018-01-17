Tulsa Police: Person Stabbed During Argument

Tulsa Police are looking for a suspect who stabbed then tried to hit his victim with a car early Wednesday.

Officers were called to the 600 block of East 42nd Street North just after 1 a.m.

When they arrived, police found the victim who told them the stabbing happened during an argument. In addition, the victim said the suspect tried to hit the victim with his car as he was leaving.

EMSA took the victim to a Tulsa hospital with a single stab wound.