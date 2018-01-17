Tulsa Intersection Remains Closed After Water Main Break

The intersection at 21st and Peoria remain closed Wednesday following the break of a water main Tuesday just west of the intersection.

To get around that intersection drivers are going through the neighborhood and that is causing a big headache for the neighborhood and drivers.

On Tuesday, the broken 16-inch water main caused the street to buckle. The intersection was flooded with red, murky water Tuesday afternoon.

The City of Tulsa says crews will now have rebuild the intersection and that may take a month to do. Drivers may need to look for alternate routes for the next few weeks.

Give yourself extra time if needed.