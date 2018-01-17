Suspect charged with murder in college student's killing

Steve Bannon, the onetime confidant to President Donald Trump, arrived early Tuesday for his interview before the House Intelligence Committee as part of Russia probe

Aides to President Donald Trump debate behind closed door whether vulgar term he used ended with 'hole' or 'house.'

Trump vulgarity debate has become an 's-show,' senator says

President Donald Trump and Kazakhstan's president discuss their shared determination to rid the Korean peninsula of nuclear weapons.

Aides to President Donald Trump debate behind closed door whether vulgar term he used ended with 'hole' or 'house.'

Trump vulgarity debate has become an 's-show,' senator says

Matt Damon says he's sorry for comments he made that there are varying degrees of sexual misconduct and that the punishment should vary as well

Aides to President Donald Trump debate behind closed door whether vulgar term he used ended with 'hole' or 'house.'

Republicans are still struggling to get their stories straight nearly a week after a meeting in which President Donald Trump is said to have made vulgar remarks that have been criticized as racist

Stella McCartney is ready to see the "Me Too" movement sweeping Hollywood make its way to the runways. The British designer discussed equality at her star-studded concert event and fashion presentation in Los Angeles.

Stella McCartney hopes fashion can have a 'Me Too' moment

Prosecutors plan to announce charges in the killing of a University of Pennsylvania student whose stabbed body found buried in a Southern California park.

A California home where authorities say two parents tortured their 13 children had doubled as a private school.

One of the dozens of sexual abuse victims of a disgraced former Michigan sports doctor has warned at his sentencing hearing that "little girls don't stay little forever.".

Former CIA officer arrested and charged with illegally retaining classified records, including names and phone numbers of covert CIA assets.

Missouri lawmakers say Gov. Eric Greitens' admission that he had an extramarital affair is distracting from legislative efforts to change state tax laws.

Republican Chris Christie left office Tuesday as the first elected New Jersey governor not to have broken a leg while in office in more than two decades.

A 17-year-old girl who looked closer to 10 jumped out a window, called 911, and showed the world the secret horror she and her 12 brothers and sisters had been living in.

A wintry mix of snow, sleet and freezing rain has blanketed a large swath of the South, trailed by a blast of frigid air that could approach record low temperatures.

Across the South, it's snow, ice and record-breaking cold

A jury has begun to deliberate in an auto fraud case against a pilot who once flew loads of drugs for Colombian cartels during Miami's "cocaine cowboys" era.

The chairwoman of Minnesota's Republican Party is seeking a commission from large donations to supplement her salary in what campaign finance experts called an unusual arrangement.

(AP Photo/Amy Taxin, file). FILE--In this Jan. 10, 2018, file photo, Gideon and Jeanne Bernstein, parents of missing teen Blaze Bernstein, pictured at left, are joined by Orange County Sheriff's Lt. Brad Valentine, right, during a news conference in La...

(Orange County Sheriff's Department via AP, file). FILE--This undated file photo provided by the Orange County Sheriff's Department shows Blaze Bernstein. A suspect has been arrested in the death of 19-year-old University of Pennsylvania student Bernst...

By AMY TAXIN

Associated Press

SANTA ANA, Calif. (AP) - A former high school classmate of the University of Pennsylvania student found stabbed and buried in a Southern California park was charged Wednesday with his murder, according to a criminal complaint.

Samuel Woodward, 20, killed 19-year-old Blaze Bernstein with a knife, the complaint said, while Bernstein was visiting his parents on college's winter break. Orange County prosecutors also filed a so-called enhancement which would allow them to seek more jail time for Woodward if he is convicted.

Authorities have said Bernstein went to the park with Woodward on Jan. 2. His body was found in a shallow grave at the park a week later.

Woodward was arrested and told investigators he became angry after Bernstein kissed him the night they went to the park.

Orange County District Attorney Tony Rackauckus was scheduled to discuss the case with reporters Wednesday morning.

