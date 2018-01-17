Suspect charged with murder in college student's killing - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Suspect charged with murder in college student's killing

Posted: Updated:
(Orange County Sheriff's Department via AP, file). FILE--This undated file photo provided by the Orange County Sheriff's Department shows Blaze Bernstein. A suspect has been arrested in the death of 19-year-old University of Pennsylvania student Bernst... (Orange County Sheriff's Department via AP, file). FILE--This undated file photo provided by the Orange County Sheriff's Department shows Blaze Bernstein. A suspect has been arrested in the death of 19-year-old University of Pennsylvania student Bernst...
(AP Photo/Amy Taxin, file). FILE--In this Jan. 10, 2018, file photo, Gideon and Jeanne Bernstein, parents of missing teen Blaze Bernstein, pictured at left, are joined by Orange County Sheriff's Lt. Brad Valentine, right, during a news conference in La... (AP Photo/Amy Taxin, file). FILE--In this Jan. 10, 2018, file photo, Gideon and Jeanne Bernstein, parents of missing teen Blaze Bernstein, pictured at left, are joined by Orange County Sheriff's Lt. Brad Valentine, right, during a news conference in La...

By AMY TAXIN
Associated Press

SANTA ANA, Calif. (AP) - A former high school classmate of the University of Pennsylvania student found stabbed and buried in a Southern California park was charged Wednesday with his murder, according to a criminal complaint.

Samuel Woodward, 20, killed 19-year-old Blaze Bernstein with a knife, the complaint said, while Bernstein was visiting his parents on college's winter break. Orange County prosecutors also filed a so-called enhancement which would allow them to seek more jail time for Woodward if he is convicted.

Authorities have said Bernstein went to the park with Woodward on Jan. 2. His body was found in a shallow grave at the park a week later.

Woodward was arrested and told investigators he became angry after Bernstein kissed him the night they went to the park.

Orange County District Attorney Tony Rackauckus was scheduled to discuss the case with reporters Wednesday morning.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KOTV. Oklahoma Traveler™ is a registered trademark of Griffin Communications. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.