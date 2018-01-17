Tulsa Food Truck Wednesday Called Off For Cold

The Tulsa Arts District said the popular Food Truck Wednesday event at Guthrie Green will not take place January 17.

The reason? Too cold.

The Tulsa Arts District tweeted out the message, telling people not to come to Guthrie Green. Instead, they encouraged hungry Green Country residents to take advantage of the many downtown restaurants - where it's warm.

In better weather, Food Truck Wednesday is held from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.