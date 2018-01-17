'Very Unusual' Snow Falls On Small Part Of Downtown Tulsa - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

'Very Unusual' Snow Falls On Small Part Of Downtown Tulsa

Photo by Kadie Graves. Photo by Kadie Graves.
TULSA, Oklahoma -

If you didn't realize it snowed in Tulsa last night, you're not alone. 

It snowed on a very small part of downtown overnight thanks to exhaust fumes from nearby refineries. News On 6 WARN Team Meteorologist Alan Crone said the warm fumes crystallized and fell as snow and fog crystals.

Crone said it was a "very, very unusual phenomenon" to see in Tulsa. Snow accumulated on just a couple of parking lots located within a block or two.  

Viewer Kadie Graves sent us photos and said it snowed for about two hours in the middle of the night from the IDL to around Denver.

