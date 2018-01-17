Drone Has Near Collision With Air Force Aircraft In Enid - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News

Drone Has Near Collision With Air Force Aircraft In Enid

Posted: Updated:
By: Associated Press
Generic drone photo. Generic drone photo.
Photo of Vance Air Force Base from their Facebook page. Photo of Vance Air Force Base from their Facebook page.
ENID, Oklahoma -

Officials at a northern Oklahoma air force base are asking the public to keep recreational drones away from aircraft after a near collision on a training flight.

Lt. Col. Eric Schmidt works at Vance Air Force Base. He told the Enid News & Eagle that an aircraft on a January 9 training flight came within about 50 feet of a drone flying at an altitude of approximately 1,000 feet. Schmidt says that the drone had a light on, but wasn't immediately spotted.

Schmidt says people who fly drones recreationally often don't realize how dangerous a drone can be to an aircraft.

Federal Aviation Administration regulations say drone operators need permission to fly within 5 miles of an airport or military airfield. Schmidt says military training routes also have drone regulations.

Special Features

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

CBS Shows

Watch your favorite CBS shows for free online.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Special Coverage

  • Bridge Tracker

    How safe are Oklahoma's bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

  • Fallen Heroes

    News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

  • Murrah Bombing Timeline

    Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

  • Storm Zone

    Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KOTV. Oklahoma Traveler™ is a registered trademark of Griffin Communications. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.