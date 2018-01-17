Tulsa Police Need Help Identifying Robbery Suspect

Robbery suspect Tulsa Police are trying to identify. [Tulsa Police Department]

Tulsa Police are hoping the public can help them identify a robbery suspect.

Police said on January 6, 2018, a man walked into the Sassy’s in the 1600 block of South Memorial Drive, pulled a gun and demanded money.

The suspect is described as a white male between 5-feet-8-inches or 5-feet-9-inches tall with a beard and mustache. Police said the man was wearing a Jenks Trojan hoodie at the time of the robbery.

Tulsa Police ask anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers at 918-596-COPS.