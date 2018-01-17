Electrical Fire Reported At McAlester Elementary School

McAlester school officials say all students, faculty and staff have returned to the building after a small electrical fire Wednesday morning.

Officials announced on Facebook Wednesday morning that the fire took place in the kitchen at the Will Rogers Elementary school.

No one was injured, officials said.

All children, faculty and staff were immediately moved to the school's gym and to a nearby middle school, officials said.

The McAlester Fire Department determined shortly after the fire that it was safe for students and faculty to return to the building, which suffered no smoke or damage.

Students, faculty and staff will be served pizza for lunch on Wednesday.