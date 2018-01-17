Tulsa Murder Suspect Remains In Jail After Failing Drug Tests

A Tulsa County murder suspect will remain in jail after failing numerous drug tests, court records state. On Wednesday, a court services officer testified that William Bridges tested positive for meth four times since his arrest.

Bridges was arrested for shooting a friend five times and killing them in February of last year. Bridges has been in jail since November 8 after his third failed drug test.

His attorney filed a motion for the judge to reconsider Bridges' pre-trial release, but that motion was denied Wednesday.

The defense attorney told the judge Bridges did everything else right while he's been in custody, and taking away his bond deprives him of getting to see his children along with another baby on the way.

But the judge said Bridges is a danger to himself and others while he's on meth, and the assistant district attorney agrees.

"This is an individual who was given opportunities to be out on bond on a murder charge that most people don't get, and he completely floundered those opportunities," said Julie Doss, assistant Tulsa County D.A.

The defense attorney left before we could talk to him.