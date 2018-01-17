Tulsa Murder Suspect Remains In Jail After Failing Drug Tests - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News: Crime

Tulsa Murder Suspect Remains In Jail After Failing Drug Tests

Posted: Updated:
William Bridges is pictured at the Tulsa County Courthouse January 17, 2018. William Bridges is pictured at the Tulsa County Courthouse January 17, 2018.
William Wolverton Bridges photo from Tulsa County Jail. William Wolverton Bridges photo from Tulsa County Jail.
TULSA, Oklahoma -

A Tulsa County murder suspect will remain in jail after failing numerous drug tests, court records state. On Wednesday, a court services officer testified that William Bridges tested positive for meth four times since his arrest.

Bridges was arrested for shooting a friend five times and killing them in February of last year. Bridges has been in jail since November 8 after his third failed drug test.

His attorney filed a motion for the judge to reconsider Bridges' pre-trial release, but that motion was denied Wednesday.

The defense attorney told the judge Bridges did everything else right while he's been in custody, and taking away his bond deprives him of getting to see his children along with another baby on the way.

12/13/2017 Related Story: Tulsa County Judge Denies Stand Your Ground Defense In Fatal Shooting

But the judge said Bridges is a danger to himself and others while he's on meth, and the assistant district attorney agrees.

"This is an individual who was given opportunities to be out on bond on a murder charge that most people don't get, and he completely floundered those opportunities," said Julie Doss, assistant Tulsa County D.A.

The defense attorney left before we could talk to him.  

Special Features

Bridge Tracker

How safe are Oklahoma?s bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

Fallen Heroes

The News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on The News On 6? Find it here!

Murrah Bombing Timeline

Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Featured on NewsOn6.com

  • Cold Cases

    Join Lori and local homicide detectives as they search for Cold Case clues.

  • Crime Survival Guide

    What can you do to survive a crime? Find advice for personal safety here.

  • Links

    Looking for a website you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KOTV. Oklahoma Traveler™ is a registered trademark of Griffin Communications. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.