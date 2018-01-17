Mannford Man Accused Of Hitting Girlfriend Arrested - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News: Crime

Mannford Man Accused Of Hitting Girlfriend Arrested

MANNFORD, Oklahoma -

A Mannford man in police custody is accused of drug possession and hitting his girlfriend.

Police Chief Lucky Miller said someone from the Salt Creek Apartments called 911 Wednesday about a domestic disturbance.

Miller said when he arrived at the apartment, he heard a woman inside screaming, “You’re breaking my arm, you’re breaking my arm.”

He said when he knocked, everything inside apartment went quiet and Clay Cannon answered the door.

Miller said he and another officer found marijuana, methamphetamine and other drug paraphernalia inside the apartment.

The chief said Cannon admitted to hitting his girlfriend.

Police arrested Cannon on complaints of domestic abuse and drug possession.

Miller said the victim is okay, but was arrested for outstanding warrants and drug possession.

