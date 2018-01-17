Driver In Fatal Sperry Crash Bound Over For Trial

A Tulsa man was bound over for trial Tuesday in his first-degree manslaughter case in connection with a fatal crash in Sperry in early 2017.

Justin Brummett, 24, was charged after the Oklahoma Highway Patrol said Brummett crashed head-on into a pickup in April 2017, killing the pickup driver, 18-year-old Austin Crawford of Sperry.

Troopers said Brummett was driving west on 86th Street North near Highway 11 when he crossed the center line and hit Crawford's pickup. Crawford was thrown from his pickup and died a short time later at the hospital, troopers said.

Brummett is due in court January 22.