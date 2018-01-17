Man With Shotgun Robs Tulsa Clothing Store, TPD Says

Tulsa Police are looking for a man they say robbed a clothing store with a shotgun.

Crews responded to Tops and Bottoms clothing store at 51st and Peoria Wednesday around 2 p.m. after reports of a robbery.

Police say a man came into the store with a shotgun, demanding cash.

The suspect got away with an undisclosed amount of cash and fled the scene on foot, officers say.

Police say the man was wearing a black shirt, black pants, and was carrying a black backpack.