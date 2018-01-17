Charges Added Against Tulsa Man Accused Of Sex Crimes

More charges are filed against a Tulsa man accused of sex crimes.

Victor Hursh was in court Wednesday, where a judge dismissed three counts of rape and one count of kidnapping.

A total of six counts were added though, including rape by instrumentation and possession of a firearm.

Hursh was arrested last August after a woman said he held her captive for two months.

1/3/2018 Related Story: Woman Testifies Tulsa Man Sexually Assaulted Her For 2 Months