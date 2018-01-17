Charges unsealed against man linked to bin Laden, al-Qaida

Steve Bannon, the onetime confidant to President Donald Trump, arrived early Tuesday for his interview before the House Intelligence Committee as part of Russia probe

Aides to President Donald Trump debate behind closed door whether vulgar term he used ended with 'hole' or 'house.'

President Donald Trump and Kazakhstan's president discuss their shared determination to rid the Korean peninsula of nuclear weapons.

Matt Damon says he's sorry for comments he made that there are varying degrees of sexual misconduct and that the punishment should vary as well

Republicans are still struggling to get their stories straight nearly a week after a meeting in which President Donald Trump is said to have made vulgar remarks that have been criticized as racist

Stella McCartney is ready to see the "Me Too" movement sweeping Hollywood make its way to the runways. The British designer discussed equality at her star-studded concert event and fashion presentation in Los Angeles.

U.S. authorities say they want a German man who provided critical support to Osama bin Laden before the Sept. 11 attacks to face trial in the United States.

A California home where authorities say two parents tortured their 13 children had doubled as a private school.

Los Angeles police say they arrested a serial rapist when two detectives saw a victim who had fought him off fall from his car.

Judge: Kansas men accused of plotting to bomb apartments housing Somali refugees have no legal basis to request prospective jurors from counties where more residents voted for Trump.

A 17-year-old girl who looked closer to 10 jumped out a window, called 911, and showed the world the secret horror she and her 12 brothers and sisters had been living in.

Several Southern states will be dealing with the lingering effects of a slow-moving winter storm that dumped a half-foot (15 centimeters) of snow on North Carolina's largest cities, dusted the Deep South and killed at least eight people.

It took Hawaii officials more than 20 minutes to contact federal authorities to seek guidance after realizing they had sent out a bogus alert saying there was a missile headed toward the islands.

Lawmakers ask if states or feds should alert about missiles

Haitian community leaders say thousands of Haitian immigrants living in the US legally will face employment and travel hurdles because President Donald Trump's administration has delayed the process of re-registering those with temporary protected status.

A surprising Democratic upset in a conservative Wisconsin Senate district where voters overwhelmingly supported President Donald Trump just 14 months ago has raised liberal hopes of more election success coming this fall.

By LARRY NEUMEISTER

Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) - New terrorism charges await a German man who provided critical support to Osama bin Laden before the Sept. 11 attacks and will face trial in the U.S. after serving most of a terrorism-related prison sentence in France, authorities said Wednesday.

Christian Ganczarski, 51, was charged in a newly unsealed indictment in Manhattan federal court with conspiring to kill Americans and supporting terrorists.

Top U.S. law enforcement officials portray Ganczarski as a key al-Qaida supporter in the two years before the Sept. 11 attacks, saying he provided technological guidance and software, knew at least one of the 9/11 hijackers and sat in the front row of a bin Laden speech in January 2000 with the son of one of al-Qaida's top operatives on his lap.

In a release, Manhattan U.S. Attorney Geoffrey S. Berman said Ganczarski "provided critical support to the most prolific terrorists of our time."

He added that Ganczarski participated in the planning of plots to kill Americans with high-level al Qaeda terrorists, including bin Laden and Khalid Sheik Mohammed, the self-described architect of the 9/11 attacks.

The U.S. seeks Ganczarski's extradition from France, where he has been imprisoned for the last 15 years after he was convicted and sentenced to 18 years in prison for his role in a 2002 attack on a synagogue in Tunisia that killed 21 people.

Last week, he was charged with stabbing three prison guards, leading to his transfer to another prison in northern France and sparking protests by French prison guards outside scores of jails across France.

William F. Sweeney Jr., head of New York's FBI office, said Ganczarski arranged meetings between senior officials in al-Qaida and other like-minded individuals who wanted to attack U.S. interests.

"While he's spent the past fifteen years behind bars in France, we haven't forgotten his allegiance to those who have threatened our interests both at home and abroad," he said.

New York Police Commissioner James P. O'Neill said Ganczarski lived in al-Qaida's camps and guest houses while he worked with bin Laden and men who planned and executed plots to bomb U.S. embassies in Africa, killing 225 people.

After the Sept. 11 attacks, Ganczarski helped al-Qaida maintain weapons systems that would be used to attack U.S. soldiers and their aircraft, O'Neill said.

Authorities said Ganczarski was in Germany at the time of the Sept. 11 attacks and indicated afterward that he had been aware that a significant event was about to occur.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.