Judge denies request to boost number of Trump voters in jury

Steve Bannon, the onetime confidant to President Donald Trump, arrived early Tuesday for his interview before the House Intelligence Committee as part of Russia probe

Aides to President Donald Trump debate behind closed door whether vulgar term he used ended with 'hole' or 'house.'

President Donald Trump and Kazakhstan's president discuss their shared determination to rid the Korean peninsula of nuclear weapons.

Matt Damon says he's sorry for comments he made that there are varying degrees of sexual misconduct and that the punishment should vary as well

Republicans are still struggling to get their stories straight nearly a week after a meeting in which President Donald Trump is said to have made vulgar remarks that have been criticized as racist

Stella McCartney is ready to see the "Me Too" movement sweeping Hollywood make its way to the runways. The British designer discussed equality at her star-studded concert event and fashion presentation in Los Angeles.

U.S. authorities say they want a German man who provided critical support to Osama bin Laden before the Sept. 11 attacks to face trial in the United States.

A California home where authorities say two parents tortured their 13 children had doubled as a private school.

Los Angeles police say they arrested a serial rapist when two detectives saw a victim who had fought him off fall from his car.

Judge: Kansas men accused of plotting to bomb apartments housing Somali refugees have no legal basis to request prospective jurors from counties where more residents voted for Trump.

A 17-year-old girl who looked closer to 10 jumped out a window, called 911, and showed the world the secret horror she and her 12 brothers and sisters had been living in.

Several Southern states will be dealing with the lingering effects of a slow-moving winter storm that dumped a half-foot (15 centimeters) of snow on North Carolina's largest cities, dusted the Deep South and killed at least eight people.

It took Hawaii officials more than 20 minutes to contact federal authorities to seek guidance after realizing they had sent out a bogus alert saying there was a missile headed toward the islands.

Lawmakers ask if states or feds should alert about missiles

Haitian community leaders say thousands of Haitian immigrants living in the US legally will face employment and travel hurdles because President Donald Trump's administration has delayed the process of re-registering those with temporary protected status.

A surprising Democratic upset in a conservative Wisconsin Senate district where voters overwhelmingly supported President Donald Trump just 14 months ago has raised liberal hopes of more election success coming this fall.

By ROXANA HEGEMAN

Associated Press

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) - Three men accused of plotting to bomb an apartment complex housing Somali refugees in Kansas have no legal basis to request that prospective jurors come from rural counties where more residents voted for President Donald Trump, a federal judge ruled Wednesday.

The men are accused of targeting apartments and a mosque in Garden City, a meatpacking area in rural western Kansas. But they are being tried about 220 miles (354 kilometers) away at the closest federal courthouse in Wichita, where trials pull prospective jurors from surrounding, more urban counties.

The men argue the practice is discriminatory because it excludes western Kansas counties where more rural, conservative residents live.

U.S. District Judge Eric Melgren ruled that the demographic differences between the regions aren't legally recognizable and wouldn't violate the men's right to a jury trial before a cross-section of the community. Melgren also said the defendants lacked standing to act on behalf of citizens in those counties to challenge the court's practice.

Prosecutors had opposed the men's request, arguing that defense attorneys were trying to pick a jury pool based on ideology and open "a dangerous door" to similar requests in other cases.

The defendants - Gavin Wright, Patrick Stein and Curtis Allen - are accused of plotting to detonate truck bombs in Garden City a day after the November 2016 election. They are charged with conspiracy to use a weapon of mass destruction and conspiracy against civil rights. Wright also is accused of lying to the FBI.

The men, who prosecutors allege were part of a militia group, have pleaded not guilty.

Defense attorneys noted that prospective jurors who live in southwestern Kansas were twice as likely to have voted for Trump than prospective jurors in the Wichita area. That's important because jurors will have to decide whether the men's alleged conduct constituted a crime, or whether it was protected under the constitutional rights to free speech and assembly, and to bear arms.

Melgren said there was no evidence to support the "bare assertion" that citizens in southwest Kansas possess an ideology that fundamentally differs from citizens to their east in the Wichita area.

The judge also noted that adding prospective jurors from sparsely populated western Kansas counties would boost the number of registered Republicans in the jury pool by only 2.37 percent, which he said was "entirely insufficient to show political discrimination."

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.