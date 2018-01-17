State Representative Wants To Change Law On Tracking Devices - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

NEWS

State Representative Wants To Change Law On Tracking Devices

Posted: Updated:
OKLAHOMA CITY -

An Oklahoma State representative wants to craft a law making it illegal to put a tracking device on someone's vehicle after he found one of the devices hidden under the bed of his truck.

Read Related Story: OSBI Investigating Threat Made Against State Lawmaker

But passing a law like that is much easier said than done.

State Representative Mark Mcbride found a high-tech tracking device attached to the bed of his truck. He called police and OSBI they tracked it to a private investigator.  He's not sure why the investigator was following him, but he's not happy about it.

So, McBride wants to draw up legislation to prevent this from happening again.

Problem is, police use devices like this to track suspects, sometimes parents use them to keep tabs on their children, companies use them to make sure their drivers are not speeding or driving erratically and most phones have tracking capability.

McBride says the challenge is passing a law to protect privacy without trampling on rights.

Special Features

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

Politics

Breaking political news & the latest headlines from the state capitol & D.C.

Radars

See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.

Technology

Spend your money wisely with reviews of new tech gadgets & the latest news in technology.

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Featured

  • Business News

    Find news on Oklahoma's economy, local business, the banking industry and more.

  • Murrah Bombing Timeline

    Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

  • Your Vote Counts

    Hear both sides of Oklahoma politics with Your Vote Counts.

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KOTV. Oklahoma Traveler™ is a registered trademark of Griffin Communications. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.