String Of Car Break-Ins Reported At South Tulsa Apartment Complex

Several people living in a South Tulsa Apartment Complex say the property manager could've prevented a string of weekend car break-ins.

One of them is a single mom who had daycare money stolen.

Residents say they have been complaining to management to get the back gate fixed for weeks. They even complained again Tuesday after nine cars were broken into Sunday night.

“It was pretty easy for them to just come right in here and break into everyone’s cars, and that’s the reason we pay extra for security,” said Samantha Korb.

Korb says she came home from work late Sunday night and left her purse and wallet under her car's passenger seat.

“The next thing I know, I came out a few hours later and the glass was shattered,” she recalled. “Everything was gone.”

She filed a police report and found out someone broken into several other cars in her gated neighborhood.

“We’ve been complaining for weeks to get the back gate fixed and the front office just has neglected to answer us or do anything about it,” said Korb.

Korb posted on Facebook to encourage people to be on the lookout for the stolen items but didn't expect the response she received.

“I had a lot of negative things that people said, you know, that I was a bad mom and stupid for keeping things like that in my car,” she said. “And then, there was a lot of positive like this gentleman offered to replace the window for free which really surprised me.”

Jamison Auto Glass’s owner Chris Jamison reached out to Korb because he knew it would be difficult for samantha to afford a repair.

“I am a family man,” said Jamison. “I wouldn't want that happening to me. I kinda got into the business to take care of the customers and I'm all about the customers more than anything.”

Jamison says when people can't afford to get broken windows fixed, they usually just don't get them replaced.

“A lot of times, they'll just put plastic on their door and it will be flapping,” he said. “I just don't want to see a woman freezing.”

The manager here at Stonehaven Villas and they say they are working to get the gate back up and running soon.