Work To Replace A Broken Tulsa Water Main Set To Get Underway

News

Work To Replace A Broken Tulsa Water Main Set To Get Underway

Posted: Updated:
TULSA, Oklahoma -

City crews are gearing up to replace a broken water main Thursday that has shut down Tulsa's 21st and Peoria intersection.

Officials say the main is a 16-inch water line.

The City of Tulsa says that water line was scheduled to be replaced anyway as part of an upcoming "Improve Our Tulsa" project, but they're moving up the timetable to now because of the break.

Officials expect the intersection to remain closed through the weekend and possibly into next week.  That is when they say one lane may be opened in each direction on 21st Street with some access to Peoria.

The installation of the new water line is expected to take about four weeks.

News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
