Burglars Grab Cigarettes At Tulsa Walgreens

Police say three men broke into a Walgreens store early Thursday morning, but they didn't get away with all the cigarettes they were after.

Officers say the three men used a crowbar to enter the store at 51st and Sheridan to steal cigarettes.

A security alarm went off as soon as the men pried open the door, just after 4 a.m., according to police.

Officers say the thieves went behind a counter and grabbed cartons of cigarettes. When they tried to run out of the store, they got hung up on the door, knocked it down and dropping some of the cigarettes they had stolen.

The alarm company called police, but by the time officers got to the Walgreens, they men were already gone.

Police are now reviewing security video from inside and outside the store. They have not released any descriptions of the men.