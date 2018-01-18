Water Main Break Causes Icy Conditions At 61st & Sheridan

A water main break covered a road in ice Thursday morning.

The break is at 60th Place just east of Sheridan at the crest of the hill. The water quickly froze, causing a dangerous situation for drivers, causing some vehicles to run off the road and damaging road signs.

A City of Tulsa truck spread sand over the ice but the road is still slick.

