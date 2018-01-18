Bridenstine Advances In Nomination For NASA Head

After failing to secure a confirmation vote last year to become head of NASA, Oklahoma Congressman Jim Bridenstine was on Capitol Hill again Thursday morning.

He testified before the Senate Committee on Commerce, Science and Transportation this morning - the same Committee he spoke to last November. He was again approved by a narrow margin: 14-13.

1/9/2018 Related Story: Oklahoma Congressman Bridenstine Re-Nominated To Head NASA

It's the second time the committee has narrowly voted in favor of sending his nomination to the full senate. Last year, it never reached the senate.

Instead, senators left Washington for the year without acting on dozens of President Donald Trump's nominees, and the president had to re-nominate them in January.

If Bridenstine secures the nomination, his House seat representing Oklahoma will not be filled until the regular midterm elections in November.