Amazon Narrows 2nd HQ List, Tulsa And OKC Didn't Make The Cut

Amazon narrows list of cities for its second headquarters to 20.

Tulsa and Oklahoma City didn't make the cut. The 20 cities includes New York, Chicago, Pittsburgh, Austin, Atlanta and Miami.

10/18/2017

Amazon says it reviewed 238 proposals from across the U.S., Canada, and Mexico. It says it evaluated each of the proposals and expects to make a final decision later this year.

Amazon List Of 20 Cities