Mayor: US marshal shot, killed while serving warrant

Steve Bannon's attorney relayed questions, in real time, to the White House during a House Intelligence Committee interview of the former Trump chief strategist, people familiar with the closed-door session told The Associated Press

Their aunts say 13 malnourished siblings allegedly kept captive in filthy conditions by their parents in a California home lived a strict existence with no social lives and no contact with extended family

A layer of snow and ice across the South has closed highways, schools and government offices and sent cars spinning and sliding off the road

Snow, ice and record cold grip the South; at least 8 dead

Liberal activists are shrugging off the prospect of a government shutdown and demanding that Democrats protect thousands of young immigrants from deportation

Liberals press Dems to act on immigration, shutdown or no

Liberals press Dems to act on immigration, shutdown or no

At least 10 deaths, including baby in car that plunged off slippery Louisiana road, as ice and snow close highways, schools and government offices around the South amid record-breaking cold snap

At least 10 deaths from snow, ice and record cold in South

The White House chief of staff says President Donald Trump's views on immigration and building a wall along the Mexico border have evolved since his presidential campaign

Amazon narrows list of second headquarters to 20 contenders, mainly on the east coast.

Amazon narrows list to 20 for its second headquarters

Over a week after winter weather woes snowballed into a long weekend of dysfunction at New York's Kennedy Airport, some passengers are still waiting for their baggage.

Online account of woman's date with Aziz Ansari sparks debate about whether #MeToo movement is sometimes being misused.

Has #MeToo gone too far? Ansari story sparks debate

Haitian community leaders say thousands of Haitian immigrants living in the US legally will face employment and travel hurdles because President Donald Trump's administration has delayed the process of re-registering those with temporary protected status.

Government scientists calculate that 2017 wasn't the hottest year on record, but close and unusually warm for no El Nino cooking the books.

Even without El Nino last year, Earth keeps on warming

Trump administration creating an office aimed at protecting the religious rights of medical providers, including those who oppose abortion.

As motion-detecting wildlife cameras get smaller, cheaper and more reliable, scientists across the U.S. are using them to document elusive creatures like never before.

State governors in the US are asking the Trump administration and Congress to provide more funding and coordination to deal with the opioid crisis.

Governors to Trump, Congress: Do more to solve opioid crisis

The grandparents of 13 starved and tortured children say their son's family looked happy and healthy when they last visited California six years ago.

By MARK SCOLFORO

Associated Press

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) - A member of the U.S. Marshals Service was shot and killed early Thursday while serving a warrant, the mayor of Harrisburg said.

Two other officers were also shot, including a Harrisburg police officer who "bravely returned fire and critically injured the gunman," Mayor Eric Papenfuse said.

York City Police said one of its officers was shot and was taken to a hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries. The condition of the Harrisburg officer was not known.

Federal authorities planned an afternoon news conference to provide more details.

"No words can adequately express the sadness we feel at this moment as we contemplate the loss of yet another law enforcement officer in the line of duty," Papenfuse said. "I extend my sincerest condolences to the family of the slain U.S. marshal, to his colleagues and to all law enforcement officers who risk their lives each day to protect and to serve our city and our nation."

Dauphin County District Attorney Fran Chardo said the officers were part of a marshals service task force.

The shooting occurred at a home less than two miles from the state Capitol, in a working class neighborhood of duplexes, single-family homes and commercial buildings.

Police were keeping people well away from the scene as they investigated.

The shooting occurred near where police shot and killed an Egyptian immigrant on Dec. 22 after he wounded a state trooper and shot at another officer near the Capitol. That man is believed to have acted alone.

___

Associated Press writer Marc Levy contributed to this report.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.