Kaiser Land Donation To Preserve More Of Tulsa's Turkey Mountain

Tulsa’s River Parks Authority accepted a donation of land from the George Kaiser Family Foundation and the City of Tulsa to preserve more of Turkey Mountain.

The donation more than doubles the size of urban wilderness land actually owned by River Parks.

The City of Tulsa is also officially turning over land to River Parks. The City property is adjacent to the River Parks property on three sides. The GKFF property is all north of 61st Street.

The donation allows River Parks to preserve the land and simplifies their efforts to improve the property and seek donors for long term improvements.