Trump protecting medical providers who oppose abortion

Steve Bannon's attorney relayed questions, in real time, to the White House during a House Intelligence Committee interview of the former Trump chief strategist, people familiar with the closed-door session told The Associated Press

Steve Bannon's attorney relayed questions, in real time, to the White House during a House Intelligence Committee interview of the former Trump chief strategist, people familiar with the closed-door session told The Associated Press

Their aunts say 13 malnourished siblings allegedly kept captive in filthy conditions by their parents in a California home lived a strict existence with no social lives and no contact with extended family

Their aunts say 13 malnourished siblings allegedly kept captive in filthy conditions by their parents in a California home lived a strict existence with no social lives and no contact with extended family

Steve Bannon's attorney relayed questions, in real time, to the White House during a House Intelligence Committee interview of the former Trump chief strategist, people familiar with the closed-door session told The Associated Press

Steve Bannon's attorney relayed questions, in real time, to the White House during a House Intelligence Committee interview of the former Trump chief strategist, people familiar with the closed-door session told The Associated Press

A layer of snow and ice across the South has closed highways, schools and government offices and sent cars spinning and sliding off the road

A layer of snow and ice across the South has closed highways, schools and government offices and sent cars spinning and sliding off the road

Snow, ice and record cold grip the South; at least 8 dead

Snow, ice and record cold grip the South; at least 8 dead

Liberal activists are shrugging off the prospect of a government shutdown and demanding that Democrats protect thousands of young immigrants from deportation

Liberal activists are shrugging off the prospect of a government shutdown and demanding that Democrats protect thousands of young immigrants from deportation

Liberals press Dems to act on immigration, shutdown or no

Liberals press Dems to act on immigration, shutdown or no

Liberal activists are shrugging off the prospect of a government shutdown and demanding that Democrats protect thousands of young immigrants from deportation

Liberal activists are shrugging off the prospect of a government shutdown and demanding that Democrats protect thousands of young immigrants from deportation

Liberals press Dems to act on immigration, shutdown or no

Liberals press Dems to act on immigration, shutdown or no

At least 10 deaths, including baby in car that plunged off slippery Louisiana road, as ice and snow close highways, schools and government offices around the South amid record-breaking cold snap

At least 10 deaths, including baby in car that plunged off slippery Louisiana road, as ice and snow close highways, schools and government offices around the South amid record-breaking cold snap

At least 10 deaths from snow, ice and record cold in South

At least 10 deaths from snow, ice and record cold in South

The White House chief of staff says President Donald Trump's views on immigration and building a wall along the Mexico border have evolved since his presidential campaign

The White House chief of staff says President Donald Trump's views on immigration and building a wall along the Mexico border have evolved since his presidential campaign

A California home where authorities say two parents tortured their 13 children had doubled as a private school.

A California home where authorities say two parents tortured their 13 children had doubled as a private school.

Missteps in Hawaii's handling of a false missile alert raises questions about whether any state should be solely responsible for notifying the public of such an event.

Missteps in Hawaii's handling of a false missile alert raises questions about whether any state should be solely responsible for notifying the public of such an event.

The parents of a University of Pennsylvania student found stabbed and buried in a California park say they're not focused on potential motives for the killing or any suggestions their son was attacked because he was gay.

The parents of a University of Pennsylvania student found stabbed and buried in a California park say they're not focused on potential motives for the killing or any suggestions their son was attacked because he...

O.J. Simpson's lawyer says Simpson isn't planning to move from Las Vegas to Florida like he told state parole officials before he was released in October from Nevada state prison.

O.J. Simpson's lawyer says Simpson isn't planning to move from Las Vegas to Florida like he told state parole officials before he was released in October from Nevada state prison.

An official says multiple Pennsylvania police officers have been injured while serving an early morning warrant in Harrisburg.

An official says multiple Pennsylvania police officers have been injured while serving an early morning warrant in Harrisburg.

Several Southern states will be dealing with the lingering effects of a slow-moving winter storm that dumped a half-foot (15 centimeters) of snow on North Carolina's largest cities, dusted the Deep South and killed at least eight people.

Several Southern states will be dealing with the lingering effects of a slow-moving winter storm that dumped a half-foot (15 centimeters) of snow on North Carolina's largest cities, dusted the Deep South and killed...

Haitian community leaders say thousands of Haitian immigrants living in the US legally will face employment and travel hurdles because President Donald Trump's administration has delayed the process of re-registering those with temporary protected status.

Haitian community leaders say thousands of Haitian immigrants living in the US legally will face employment and travel hurdles because President Donald Trump's administration has delayed the process of...

Amazon narrows list of second headquarters to 20 contenders, mainly on the east coast.

Amazon narrows list of second headquarters to 20 contenders, mainly on the east coast.

Amazon narrows list to 20 for its second headquarters

Amazon narrows list to 20 for its second headquarters

Over a week after winter weather woes snowballed into a long weekend of dysfunction at New York's Kennedy Airport, some passengers are still waiting for their baggage.

Over a week after winter weather woes snowballed into a long weekend of dysfunction at New York's Kennedy Airport, some passengers are still waiting for their baggage.

Online account of woman's date with Aziz Ansari sparks debate about whether #MeToo movement is sometimes being misused.

Online account of woman's date with Aziz Ansari sparks debate about whether #MeToo movement is sometimes being misused.

Has #MeToo gone too far? Ansari story sparks debate

Has #MeToo gone too far? Ansari story sparks debate

By RICARDO ALONSO-ZALDIVAR

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) - Moving to solidify its standing with social conservatives, the Trump administration is creating an office to protect the religious rights of medical providers, including those who oppose abortion.

The announcement Thursday by the Department of Health and Human Services drew immediate criticism from Democrats who said it could undermine the rights of women, gays and transgender people.

The new division will be part of the HHS Office for Civil Rights, which enforces federal anti-discrimination and privacy laws. The administration said it will focus on enforcing conscience and religious protections already part of federal law. No new efforts to expand such protections were announced.

"President Trump promised the American people that his administration would vigorously uphold the rights of conscience and religious freedom," acting HHS Secretary Eric Hargan said in a statement. "That promise is being kept today."

The HHS civil rights office gets a small number of complaints involving religious and conscience rights, but the number has grown since President Donald Trump was elected.

Roger Severino, director of the HHS civil rights office, said that from 2008 to Nov. 2016, HHS received 10 such complaints. Since Trump won, the office has received new 34 complaints.

Religious and social conservatives are a core constituency for the Trump administration. Trump will address via satellite Friday's annual anti-abortion march in Washington.

Democratic Sen. Patty Murray of Washington was quick to criticize the administration's decision to create the new office.

"This would be yet another attempt to let ideology dictate who is able to get the care they need," Murray said in a statement. "Any approach that would deny or delay health care to someone and jeopardize their wellbeing for ideological reasons is unacceptable."

Monday marks the 45th anniversary of Roe v. Wade, the landmark Supreme Court decision legalizing abortion.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.