Power Restored To Most Of Affected West Tulsa Customers

Almost 1,500 customers were without power in west Tulsa and Prattville shortly before 11 a.m. Thursday, according to Public Service of Oklahoma. By 11:45 a.m., PSO says only 11 customers were still affected by the outage.

The outage area included TCC West campus.

PSO's outage map states that power went out at 10:38 a.m. for an unknown, non-weather related reason.

They estimate power will be restored to the remaining 11 customers around 2 p.m.