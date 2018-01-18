The Latest: Keystone XL route still uncertain in Nebraska

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) - The Latest on the announcement that TransCanada Corp. will proceed with its plans for the Keystone XL pipeline (all times local):

10:55 a.m.

The Keystone XL pipeline still faces an uncertain future in Nebraska despite the developer's announcement that it will proceed with the project.

TransCanada Corp.'s decision follows a 3-2 vote by the Nebraska Public Service Commission to approve a pipeline route through the state, but not the one the company preferred. The company said after the decision it needed time to evaluate the decision and line up potential customers.

Pipeline opponents note that the company's announcement that it has secured enough contracts to ship 500,000 barrels of oil a day is far below the pipeline's capacity. The pipeline was first proposed to ship 830,000 barrels a day.

Jane Kleeb, founder of the anti-pipeline group Bold Nebraska, says she doesn't believe the pipeline will ever be built. Opponents have filed a lawsuit challenging the commission's decision.

9:04 a.m.

The developer of the Keystone XL pipeline says it is moving forward with its plans and hopes to begin construction next year.

TransCanada Corp. said Thursday that its decision builds on the Nebraska Public Service Commission's decision to approve a route through the state on Nov. 20.

The company based in Calgary, Canada, says it has secured enough long-term commitments from oil companies to ship approximately 500,000 barrels per day through the pipeline.

The project faces opposition from environmental groups, property owners along the route and Native American tribes, who view it as a threat to groundwater and property rights.

The Nebraska commission's vote to approve a route through the state removed one of the last regulatory obstacles for the project, although it still could face years of court challenges.

