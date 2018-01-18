Governors to Trump, Congress: Do more to solve opioid crisis

Steve Bannon's attorney relayed questions, in real time, to the White House during a House Intelligence Committee interview of the former Trump chief strategist, people familiar with the closed-door session told The Associated Press

Their aunts say 13 malnourished siblings allegedly kept captive in filthy conditions by their parents in a California home lived a strict existence with no social lives and no contact with extended family

A layer of snow and ice across the South has closed highways, schools and government offices and sent cars spinning and sliding off the road

Liberal activists are shrugging off the prospect of a government shutdown and demanding that Democrats protect thousands of young immigrants from deportation

At least 10 deaths, including baby in car that plunged off slippery Louisiana road, as ice and snow close highways, schools and government offices around the South amid record-breaking cold snap

At least 10 deaths from snow, ice and record cold in South

The White House chief of staff says President Donald Trump's views on immigration and building a wall along the Mexico border have evolved since his presidential campaign

An official says multiple Pennsylvania police officers have been injured while serving an early morning warrant in Harrisburg.

Several Southern states will be dealing with the lingering effects of a slow-moving winter storm that dumped a half-foot (15 centimeters) of snow on North Carolina's largest cities, dusted the Deep South and killed at least eight people.

Amazon narrows list of second headquarters to 20 contenders, mainly on the east coast.

Over a week after winter weather woes snowballed into a long weekend of dysfunction at New York's Kennedy Airport, some passengers are still waiting for their baggage.

Online account of woman's date with Aziz Ansari sparks debate about whether #MeToo movement is sometimes being misused.

State governors in the US are asking the Trump administration and Congress to provide more funding and coordination to deal with the opioid crisis.

Haitian community leaders say thousands of Haitian immigrants living in the US legally will face employment and travel hurdles because President Donald Trump's administration has delayed the process of re-registering those with temporary protected status.

Government scientists calculate that 2017 wasn't the hottest year on record, but close and unusually warm for no El Nino cooking the books.

Even without El Nino last year, Earth keeps on warming

Trump administration creating an office aimed at protecting the religious rights of medical providers, including those who oppose abortion.

By GEOFF MULVIHILL

Associated Press

CHERRY HILL, N.J. (AP) - Less than three months after President Donald Trump declared the U.S. opioid crisis a public health emergency, the nation's governors are calling on his administration and Congress to provide more money and coordination for the fight against the drugs, which are killing more than 90 Americans a day.

The list of more than two dozen recommendations made Thursday by the National Governors Association is the first coordinated, bipartisan response from the nation's governors since Trump's October declaration.

The governors praised him for taking a first step, which included a pledge to support states' efforts to pay for drug treatment through Medicaid, the joint federal-state health insurance program for low-income people. But the governors also called for more action.

"While progress has been made, the consequences of opioid addiction continue reverberating throughout society," the governors said in their recommendations, "devastating families and overwhelming health care providers, law enforcement and social services ..."

They said the crisis was beginning to erode the nation's workforce and undermine companies' ability to hire.

Trump's emergency declaration came in response to recommendations from a commission he appointed to address the toll of opioids, a class of drugs that ranges from prescription painkillers to illegal drugs such as heroin and illicit fentanyl. The governors' recommendations come after a federal judge in Cleveland pushed for a settlement in a series of lawsuits filed by state and local governments against the pharmaceutical industry.

"The opioid and heroin epidemic knows no boundaries, and governors across the country are keenly aware of the challenges it poses for our communities and the growing need for comprehensive, bipartisan solutions to help end the epidemic," Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker, a Republican who serves as chairman of the governors' association health committee, said in a statement.

A spokesman for the White House Office on National Drug Control Policy said the administration is committed to working with states and addressing their recommendations. The office said Trump has called for a coordinated approach to reduce overdose deaths.

___

Follow Mulvihill at http://www.twitter.com/geoffmulvihill

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.