How To Keep Seeing News On 6 In Your Facebook News Feed - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News

How To Keep Seeing News On 6 In Your Facebook News Feed

Posted: Updated:
Image of the News On 6 Facebook page on desktop. Like the page, then scroll over Following. Click See First, then click the pencil next to Notifications and click On. Image of the News On 6 Facebook page on desktop. Like the page, then scroll over Following. Click See First, then click the pencil next to Notifications and click On.
Image of the News On 6 Facebook page on mobile. If you see the word "Following" click on it then select "See First." If you see the word "Follow" click it then click "See First." Image of the News On 6 Facebook page on mobile. If you see the word "Following" click on it then select "See First." If you see the word "Follow" click it then click "See First."
TULSA, Oklahoma -

Facebook is going to make it more difficult for you to know what's going on in northeast Oklahoma by showing you fewer local news stories in your news feed. But you can make sure you see what News On 6 posts by following these simple steps:

Reading this on a desktop or laptop computer? Click here to go to the News On 6 Facebook page and look at the upper right part of the page. (Follow these same steps with our other Facebook pages, for example: Travis Meyer, Lori Fullbright, Lacey Swope, Craig Day)

First, make sure you like the News On 6 page. Next to the “Like” button, you’ll see the word “Following.” Roll your cursor over it and then choose “See First” and “On (Events, Suggested Live Videos). If you want to control how you’re notified when we post something new, click the small pencil icon next to the word “Notification” and make your choices. That’s all there is to it.

Are you reading this on your phone or tablet? Click here to go to the News On 6 Facebook page. Right under the photo at the top, find the word “Follow” or “Following.”

If you see the word “Following,” click on it and then click “See First.” You’re done.

If you see the word “Follow,” click it and then click “See First.”

That’s all there is to it! Thank you very much for following us on Facebook.

Special Features

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

CBS Shows

Watch your favorite CBS shows for free online.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Special Coverage

  • Bridge Tracker

    How safe are Oklahoma's bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

  • Fallen Heroes

    News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

  • Murrah Bombing Timeline

    Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

  • Storm Zone

    Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KOTV. Oklahoma Traveler™ is a registered trademark of Griffin Communications. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.