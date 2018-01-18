How To Keep Seeing News On 6 In Your Facebook News Feed

Image of the News On 6 Facebook page on mobile. If you see the word "Following" click on it then select "See First." If you see the word "Follow" click it then click "See First."

Image of the News On 6 Facebook page on desktop. Like the page, then scroll over Following. Click See First, then click the pencil next to Notifications and click On.

Facebook is going to make it more difficult for you to know what's going on in northeast Oklahoma by showing you fewer local news stories in your news feed. But you can make sure you see what News On 6 posts by following these simple steps:

Reading this on a desktop or laptop computer? Click here to go to the News On 6 Facebook page and look at the upper right part of the page. (Follow these same steps with our other Facebook pages, for example: Travis Meyer, Lori Fullbright, Lacey Swope, Craig Day)

First, make sure you like the News On 6 page. Next to the “Like” button, you’ll see the word “Following.” Roll your cursor over it and then choose “See First” and “On (Events, Suggested Live Videos). If you want to control how you’re notified when we post something new, click the small pencil icon next to the word “Notification” and make your choices. That’s all there is to it.

Are you reading this on your phone or tablet? Click here to go to the News On 6 Facebook page. Right under the photo at the top, find the word “Follow” or “Following.”

If you see the word “Following,” click on it and then click “See First.” You’re done.

If you see the word “Follow,” click it and then click “See First.”

That’s all there is to it! Thank you very much for following us on Facebook.