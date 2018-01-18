The Latest: Neighbors grapple with reports of child torture

The White House chief of staff says President Donald Trump's views on immigration and building a wall along the Mexico border have evolved since his presidential campaignMore >>
At least 10 deaths, including baby in car that plunged off slippery Louisiana road, as ice and snow close highways, schools and government offices around the South amid record-breaking cold snapMore >>
AP FACT CHECK: Trump's fraught relationship with facts marks his presidencyMore >>
Former Senate Majority Leader Bob Dole is getting Congress' highest civilian honorMore >>
Liberal activists are shrugging off the prospect of a government shutdown and demanding that Democrats protect thousands of young immigrants from deportationMore >>
A layer of snow and ice across the South has closed highways, schools and government offices and sent cars spinning and sliding off the roadMore >>
Steve Bannon's attorney relayed questions, in real time, to the White House during a House Intelligence Committee interview of the former Trump chief strategist, people familiar with the closed-door session told The Associated PressMore >>
Their aunts say 13 malnourished siblings allegedly kept captive in filthy conditions by their parents in a California home lived a strict existence with no social lives and no contact with extended familyMore >>
