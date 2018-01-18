Grass Fires Burning In Muskogee County

This fire was southeast of Warner.

Crews have been battling to get two grass fires under control Thursday in Muskogee County. Radar shows an active fire in the Braggs area.

An earlier grass fire near Webbers Falls is under control, according to storm tracker Von Castor. The Braggs fire is still sending a large smoke plume up.

Viewer Carrie Berton-Milligan sent us this video of the fire southeast of Warner and southwest of Webbers Falls.