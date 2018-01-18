'How dare you': Gymnasts confront Michigan sports doctor

Steve Bannon's attorney relayed questions, in real time, to the White House during a House Intelligence Committee interview of the former Trump chief strategist, people familiar with the closed-door session told The Associated Press

Their aunts say 13 malnourished siblings allegedly kept captive in filthy conditions by their parents in a California home lived a strict existence with no social lives and no contact with extended family

A layer of snow and ice across the South has closed highways, schools and government offices and sent cars spinning and sliding off the road

Liberal activists are shrugging off the prospect of a government shutdown and demanding that Democrats protect thousands of young immigrants from deportation

At least 10 deaths, including baby in car that plunged off slippery Louisiana road, as ice and snow close highways, schools and government offices around the South amid record-breaking cold snap

At least 10 deaths from snow, ice and record cold in South

The White House chief of staff says President Donald Trump's views on immigration and building a wall along the Mexico border have evolved since his presidential campaign

Scientists are reporting progress on a blood test to detect many types of cancer at an early stage.

For cities knocked out of Amazon lottery, the effort may turn out to be a trial run to lure other businesses.

The grandparents of 13 starved and tortured children say their son's family looked happy and healthy when they last visited California six years ago.

The parent company of the Los Angeles Times is investigating allegations of inappropriate behavior by the newspaper's CEO Ross Levinsohn.

The parents of 13 malnourished children found in alleged captivity in Southern California have been charged with years of torture and child abuse.

Southerners are waiting for a thaw that would end days of icy roads, snow, broken pipes and numbing cold.

Investigators are working to piece together the chaotic sequence of events that led to a deputy U.S. marshal being shot to death while serving an arrest warrant in Pennsylvania's capital city.

A man who became known as Houston's 'Tourniquet Killer' because of his signature murder technique on four female victims is set to become the nation's first prisoner executed in 2018.

U.S. Olympian McKayla Maroney says being sexually assaulted by a Michigan sports doctor who molested her and other gymnasts scarred her mind in ways that may never heal.

Haitian community leaders say thousands of Haitian immigrants living in the US legally will face employment and travel hurdles because President Donald Trump's administration has delayed the process of re-registering those with temporary protected status.

By MIKE HOUSEHOLDER and ED WHITE

Associated Press

LANSING, Mich. (AP) - U.S. Olympian McKayla Maroney said being sexually assaulted by a Michigan sports doctor who molested her and other gymnasts scarred her mind in ways that may never heal.

Dr. Larry Nassar won't be sentenced until next week to accommodate the many victims who want to speak. Since Tuesday, Judge Rosemarie Aquilina has listened to more than 60 who were molested after seeking his help for injuries, including a statement from Maroney that was read by a prosecutor on Thursday.

"Dr. Nassar was not a doctor," said the 2012 Olympic gold and silver medalist. "He left scars on my psyche that may never go away."

USA Gymnastics in 2016 reached a financial settlement with Maroney that barred her from making disparaging remarks. But the organization this week said it would not seek any money for her "brave statements."

As the hearing was happening Thursday, USA Gymnastics announced that it was ending its long relationship with the Karolyi Ranch, the Huntsville, Texas, home of former national team coordinator Martha Karolyi and her husband, Bela. The announcement came three days after Olympic champion Simone Biles expressed dismay at having to attend camps there, where she says Nassar sexually abused her.

Aquilina started Thursday's proceedings by saying Nassar had written a letter fearing that his mental health wasn't strong enough to sit and listen to a parade of victims. The judge dismissed it as "mumbo jumbo."

"Spending four or five days listening to them is minor, considering the hours of pleasure you've had at their expense, ruining their lives," Aquilina said.

Nassar, 54, faces a minimum sentence of 25 to 40 years in prison for molesting girls at Michigan State University and his home. He also was a team doctor at Indianapolis-based USA Gymnastics, which trains Olympians. He's already been sentenced to 60 years in federal prison for child pornography crimes.

A 2000 Olympian, Jamie Dantzscher, looked at Nassar and said, "How dare you ask any of us for forgiveness?"

"Your days of manipulation are over," she said. "We have a voice. We have the power now."

Nassar wasn't the only target. Victims also criticized Michigan State and USA Gymnastics. Michigan State President Lou Anna Simon attended part of the session Wednesday. The school is being sued by dozens of women, who say campus officials wrote off complaints about the popular doctor.

"Guess what? You're a coward, too," current student and former gymnast Lindsey Lemke said Thursday, referring to Simon.

Blocks away at the state Capitol, three legislative leaders on Thursday called for Simon to resign or be fired by the board of trustees, joining a fourth leading legislator who had previously taken that stance.

"It is clear that a lack of leadership amongst Michigan State University's highest ranks allowed victims to suffer in silence for far too long," said state House Democratic Leader Sam Singh, who is from East Lansing, where the school is located.

University spokesman Jason Cody said the board appreciates the lawmakers' opinions but continues to support Simon.

During the sentencing hearing, the judge has been praising each speaker and criticizing Nassar, whom she described as a "monster" who is "going to wither" like the wicked witch in "The Wizard of Oz." At another point, Aquilina said she would allow someone "to do to him what he did to others" if the U.S. Constitution allowed cruel punishment.

Some experts believe the judge's comments could create an issue for appeal after Nassar is sentenced.

"Judges are human beings, too," said Victoria Vuletich, who teaches ethics at WMU-Cooley Law School. "And too often judges fall prey to the allure of the cameras and media attention and forget their roles."

On Jan. 31, Nassar will get another sentence for sexual assaults at a Lansing-area gymnastics club in a different county.

___

This story has been corrected to fix Bela Karolyi's first name, which was misspelled "Bella."

___

White reported from Detroit. Associated Press writer David Eggert contributed to this report.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.