Owasso School Bus Involved In Injury Wreck

Image of the wreck scene from Osage SkyNews 6 HD. Image of the wreck scene from Osage SkyNews 6 HD.
Image of the tow truck picking up the bus from Osage SkyNews 6 HD. Image of the tow truck picking up the bus from Osage SkyNews 6 HD.
OWASSO, Oklahoma -

Several students are shaken, but uninjured after a bus crash in Owasso Thursday afternoon.

Police say a car, driven by 32-year-old Rachael Foster of Claremore, was driving westbound on S. Hwy 20 when hit the bus as it was turning north onto 171st E. Ave from the eastbound turn lane. 

The bus had several students inside including Bonnie Riggs' 10-year-old son, Connor. 

"I think people just think it's an Autobahn through here. It's 55," Riggs said. 

Reports say the driver of the school bus, 76-year-old Maria Sheehan of Collinsville, and another adult, 55-year-old Rhonda Teeter of Owasso, were not injured.

Riggs said Connor, the other students on the bus walked away with no injuries.

She said the intersection where the wreck happened is extremely dangerous because of how fast drivers speed through the area.

