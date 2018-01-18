Trump's pick to head NASA to host Bill Nye 'Science Guy' - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Trump's pick to head NASA to host Bill Nye 'Science Guy'

Posted: Updated:

By The Associated Press

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) - President Donald Trump's nominee to lead NASA has faced contentious Senate confirmation hearings over his past comments dismissing man-made causes for global warming, and now U.S. Rep. Jim Bridenstine is touting his relationship with Bill Nye "The Science Guy."

The Republican from Oklahoma announced Thursday that Nye will accompany him to Trump's Jan. 30 State of the Union address.

A U.S. Senate committee Thursday narrowly approved Bridenstine's nomination, pushing him closer to a final vote. Bridenstine earlier promised the panel to run the agency on a consensus agenda driven by science.

Nye says in a statement from Bridenstine's office that he's enjoyed a "productive working relationship" with the congressman. Nye starred in a popular children's science show in the 1990s and now is head of The Planetary Society advocacy organization.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KOTV. Oklahoma Traveler™ is a registered trademark of Griffin Communications. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.