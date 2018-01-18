Jenks Neighborhood Sees Second House Fire In A Week - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Jenks Neighborhood Sees Second House Fire In A Week

JENKS, Oklahoma -

A fire broke out at a Jenks home Thursday just blocks from where another home was destroyed by fire days earlier.

Firefighters said a heat lamp that was being used to warm up their pets is what they believe may have started the fire. 

It happened around 2:30 Thursday afternoon at a home near 111th Street and 33rd West Avenue. 

Fire crews said they received a call from neighbors saying they saw smoke and flames coming from the back of the home. 

Firefighters said the fire started in the back of the home and quickly spread through the attic before crews were able to get the flames under control. 

News On 6 was told a neighbor rushed over to rescue the dogs from the backyard, and they were not hurt.

Sunday morning, another house fire occurred in the same neighborhood Just blocks away leaving neighbors worried about their own safety. 

"We had a fire in this neighborhood early Sunday morning a couple of streets over. A family of eight lost everything, so we're really kind of on edge here right now with fires and having this so close to our house it's obviously pretty scary," said neighbor David Crow. 

No one was at home at the time of the fire. 

